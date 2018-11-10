Bollywood's baby doll Sunny Leone is back to charm the audience with hot and seductive dance moves. In the latest video shared on her Instagram account, Sunny can be seen teaching the hook steps of her blockbuster song Laila to some local dancers in Athens. Donning a sporty attire in the video, the stunning actor looks uber-hot while dancing.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is one of the most gorgeous ladies in the country and never misses a chance to make fans go gaga over her on-screen or off-screen. As she currently takes some time off her busy schedule, Sunny is having the time of her life in Athens. Being the charmer that she is, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out with some local dancers.

Grooving on her blockbuster song Laila, Sunny is trying to teach the dancers her signature hook steps and nailing it with absolute grace and charm. In the video, Sunny looks ever so sexy in a black crop top, black leggings and a matching hoodie. To complete the look, Sunny is sporting comfortable white sneakers. Looking at the video, one can understand why the dancing queen is also the queen of hearts.

With this, Sunny also shared a video in which she can be seen flaunting her crazy dance moves with her crew. As she barges in the video to stop everybody else and steal the limelight with her crazy dance movies, Sunny looks absolutely breathtaking. Shared just a few hours ago, the videos have already garnered 403K and 285K views already. With this, her fans and followers cannot stop complimenting her dance moves and child-like avatar.

Ruling over the hearts of more than 15 million Instagram users, Sunny Leone is a social media sensation. Everytime she shares her seductive and sultry photos or videos, it goes viral in no time reflecting her massive fan base. On the work front, Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is being aired on Zee5. As she is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11, Sunny is gearing up for her Kollywood debut with Veeramadevi.

