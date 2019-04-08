Bollywood beauties Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Leone have been setting social media on fire with their latest videos which surfaced on the Internet on Monday morning. While Sunny is looking sexy in yellow, Janhvi is rocking a red dress.

She is one of the most promising new comers in Bollywood

Bollywood stunners Sunny Leone and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest videos on Instagram have been turning up the heat on social media. Sunny Leone, who is known as one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood, shared a stunning video in which the Ragini MMS 2 star is seen shaking a leg on popular Punjabi song Sadi Gali Bhul Ke Vi. The diva, in the dance video, is dressed in a sexy yellow crop with blue denim jeans and her killer dance moves are too hot to handle.

The former porn star has millions of followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps sharing her sexy, hot and stunning pictures as well as videos on the photo-sharing app. She is one of the most phenomenal dancers in Bollywood and is called the item queen of the Hindi film industry. Bollywood newcomer and Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looks ravishing in a sexy red dress as she returns from an event in Mumbai.

Her sexy walk and the graceful style in which she is carrying herself is too hot to handle! Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, made her debut in the Indian film industry last year with Shashank Khaitan-directorial Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and Janhvi Kapoor’s spectacular performance in the film was highly applauded by fans as well as critics. She is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood and has a huge fan base on social media. Janhvi Kapoor’s fan clubs on social media platforms keep sharing her hot and sexy photos as paparazzi follow her everywhere.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More