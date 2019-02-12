Sunny Leone misses no chance of surprising her fans with her looks, following the same trend, the actor shared some of her photos, posing well with her husband Daniel Weber at Annual Brand Vision Awards. In the pictures, sunny is looking alluring dressed in a thigh-slit dress and Daniel is looking classic wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

Sunny Leone is one of the most followed actors who leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her stunning photos. Lastly, the lovely actor was making news for her bold looks in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar which simply proves that the actor is one of the hottest divas of the industry. For now, the actor is all set to make her debut in Tamil movie Veeramadevi and will portray a lead role. The actor began her career with Mahesh Bhatt’s movie Jism 2 and post to which gave a series of hit films like One Night Stand, Tera Intezaar, Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2 and many more.

