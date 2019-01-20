Sunny Leone now owns 18 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the fact, she is accompanied by hubby Daniel Weber who together are dancing to beats of Aankh Marey from the film Simmba. The fact needs an admittance that the duo is looking super cute together as they jump in joy over Sunny's mounting success.

The video has already garnered over 1 lakh views and Sunny’s followers have bombarded the comment section with best wishes to the diva. Well, Sunny never misses a chance to share her photos via her Instagram handle. She loves experimenting with her looks and she barely shies away from sharing it on the photo and video sharing platform with her fans. Well, this is no doubt a reason behind her mounting success on Instagram except her impeccable beauty. Here’s take a look at the video shared by Sunny on her official Instagram handle that has been wreaking havoc on the Instagram.

There are a series of posts shared by Sunny on her Instagram handle that has been helping the beauty to garner more and more fans. On the work front, Sunny is all set to make her Tollywood debut with a period drama film titled as Veeramadevi.

Here we have compiled some of her best pictures that have been making the way to the hearts of Sunny’s million fans. take a look:

