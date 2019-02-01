Sunny Leone is the hottest actors of the Bollywood industry who leaves no chance of updating her fans with her upgrades. Recently, the actor followed another social media craze and took to her official Instagram handle to share the video of her handcuff challenge with her husband Daniel. Here is the video

Sunny Leone is one such actor who masters the talent of raising the hotness quotient on social media. Sunny has a huge fan base and leaves no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The actor has also flourished herself well in Bollywood with her hit songs like Pink Lips. Desi look, Baby Doll and many more. Recently the hottie is making headlines for taking up handcuff challenge with hubby Daniel Weber in the gym. The video is currently winning millions of hearts on social media and has till now garnered more than a million views on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite.

In the video, Sunny is looking very cute teasing her husband and is not letting him do his exercise in the gym. Both of them are counted amongst, one of the most fun loving couples of the industry. After 10 year challenge, it seems like this challenge will prove to be another social media craze which is currently capturing many hearts on social media. In the challenge, you handcuff yourself to a person you can’t live without and the first celebrity who nailed this challenge is Sunny Leone and Daniel.

Talking about the professional front, Sunny has till now featured in many movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, Jism 2 and many more. The diva is also working with activism campaigns like American Cancer Society and Peta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More