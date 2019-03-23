Sunny Leone Daniel Weber photo: Sunny Leone on Saturday shared a stunning photo with hubby Daniel Weber in which she is looking sexy in a silver dress and the photo has been breaking the Internet as the couple is looking too hot to handle!

Sunny Leone Daniel Weber photo: Bollywood Bombshell Sunny Leone, who is one of the most searched social media personalities, has been breaking the Internet with her sultry, sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Ragini MMS 2 actress on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, the Baby Doll of Bollywood is seen posing with her hubby Daniel Weber. In the photo, the couple is complimenting each other in each way possible. While Sunny Leone is looking sexy in a purple dress, Daniel Weber is looking dapper in a black suit. The way he is looking at Sunny is way too adorable! Sunny and Daniel are happily married and are parents to three adorable kids—Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star, participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is one of the most sensation Indian television reality show of all times and her entry on the show in the 5th season in 2011 marked her big debut in the Indian film industry as she bagged her first Bollywood film Jism 2 during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. It has been reportedly said that Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt signed her to play the lead role in the erotic-thriller he saw her in the Bigg Boss 5 house as a contestant.

Sunny Leone has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, Ragini MMS 2, Tera Intezaar, Arjun Patiala, among many others but she is best known for her sexy and phenomenal dance numbers and item songs in Bollywood films.

Her amazing dance in songs like Shake That Booty, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips, Low Aana Lifeu, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Trippy Trippy, Chaap Nishna, among many others made her a dancing sensation in the Indian film industry.

She will soon be seen in Tamil and Malayalam films as well. Sunny Leone will be playing the role of a warrior priness in her upcoming Tamil film Veeramadevi and will also be seen in Malayalam films such as Madhura Raja and Rangeela.

