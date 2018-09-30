Bollywood diva Sunny Leone shows up her stylish chicky and trendy avatar on Instagram. Dressed in a purplre t-shirt, with the word 'disrupt' printed on it, the actor says she is ready to disrupt the nation in her favourite tee.

Sunny Leone certainly knows how to keep fans hooked on her.

In her message, Sunny has also thanked Rannvijay Singh for creating this stylish T-shirt.

The message reads: Ready to DISTRUPT the nation in my favourite tee @disrupt_india thanks Big Little Bro @rannvijaysingha for all the swag!! So proud to wear what you have created!!

According to reports, the adult star, who made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 opposite Randeep Hooda, is likely to feature at an event scheduled on November 3 at a private hotel in Nagavara as part of a New year bash. She was supposed to perform on December 31, 2017, but the police had denied permission citing an inability to provide security after some organisations had threatened the event.

