We are all aware how Kerala has been attacked by a wrath of nature. As human all of us should and have been paying our debts to humanity by helps and good wishes! Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber showed a gesture towards the same by donating 200 kgs (1.3 tons) of rice and daal to the victims of the destruction

The disastrous Kerala floods have created a great havoc situation for our country killing more than 300 people and leaving 15 lakh people homeless and miserable. In such an adverse situation a great amount of help and alertness is expected from whole of our country! People from across the country are contributing their bit to the relief and rescue including the Bollywood celebrities. Many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Anushka Sharma extended their support for the rescue of Kerala, also known as God’s own country.

Sunny has left no stone unturned to prove how good of a human being she is! After doing her bit, she shared a picture regarding the same on Instagram saying that she is hopeful that her contribution will feed a few of the affected population and that she wishes to do more. In her caption, sunny also thanked the boys who helped her in the good deed. Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber too talked about this socially telling people that they together did a little contribution for the help of those in need and tagged Sunny Leone and Sidhhanth Kapoor.

Also Read: Nia Sharma’s sexy Instagram photo is giving us all ethnic vibes!!

On a similar note, the latest contributions were also made by childhood friends Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor. The duo lent their support to Kerala flood victims by hosting a fundraising event for their industry friends at the suburban lounge and also raised funds themselves too. They also tried gathering essential necessities for the people of Kerala.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional video on birth anniversary of her father

Many of the celebrities also encouraged their fans to contribute in the deed of helping by sending even smaller amounts through Paytm because that one help will be of great significance!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More