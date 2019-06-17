Sunny Leone Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Bollywood Baby Doll and former porn star Sunny Leone leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy item numbers and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account, we get you all the secrets to her fit and sexy body!

Sunny Leone Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Sunny Leone has finally found her niche in the Hindi film industry and is on a roll lately. In the last couple of years, Sunny has no left no stone unturned to achieve an unreplaceable spot in the B-town. She is an epitome of the fact that every single thing in the world, one desires with all his heart, can be claimed with sheer hard work. The beauty is soon to cross several milestones in her professional life, and with all she has done in her life, she does nothing but motivates her fans across the globe.

Apart from inspiring her fans with endurance and resilience, Sunny has also been inspiring people with her fitness regime. The beauty spends hours in the gym every day, sweating and panting to stay fit. With this, Sunny has been exercising her power to influence people to stay healthy and fit. There is no doubt to the fact that staying fit is an important part of an actor’s life and Sunny has been doing it quite gracefully. The beauty is among the most beautiful and stylish actors in Bollywood.

The beauty boats over 22 million followers on Instagram and every single human following her has stuck with her beauty spell already. She is a perfect example of what a 21st-century woman looks like. She is bold and she is just damn too beautiful.

Sunny Leone Fitness

Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur Vohra is one of the fittest stars of the Bollywood industry and her curvaceous body is proof that the diva sweats it off at the gym. Apart from gymming, the star is an item girl and her chartbuster songs are a proof! If you are wondering how does she manage to stay in shape and have such a lean and active body? Well, don’t worry just read on:

1. Warmup

It is very necessary to do warmup before getting into proper exercises so Sunny Leone starts off her day with Squats, Lunges, and cardio.

2. Yoga

Sunny Leone feels that yoga is the best way to keep yourself fit and active. Yoga helps in building endurance, shape and fit and lean posture. Take a look at some of her videos here:

3. Swimming

If you haven’t seen Sunny leone’s Instagram, profile? you should. Full of bikini-clad pictures sunny leones Instagram profile is a proof that she is a water baby. Take a look at her videos here:

Sunny Leone Workout

Superstar Sunny Leone is among the hottest actors who leaves no chance of giving major fitness goals to her fans with her hot workout videos and pictures. Those who wonder the secret behind the lovely’s actor’s sexy curves and toned legs, you have landed in the right place. Sunny Leone hits the gym twice or thrice a week and also practices yoga and pilates on the days, she misses the gym. Sunny Leone strongly believes in doing warm-up as it helps to heat up your muscles for weight training.

Her warmup routine includes:

Neck stretch

Upward and downward head bend

Quadricep stretch

Shoulder rotation

Upper body twisting,

Hip rotation

Side-to-side bending

Pushups

For the purpose of Core training, the actor’s schedule includes– abs-leg raises, abs cycle, flutter kicks, abs jackknife, bridge ups, planks and abs superman. The actor also believes in doing a lot of cardio and sometimes also performs intense weight training. Sunny Leone believes that in order to maintain oneself it is very important to follow a balance between nutrition rich diet and exercises.

Sunny Leone Training

Sunny Leone trains very hard to maintain that sexy and hot body because of which she is one of the most searched actresses in Google and an Internet sensation as well. Sunny Leone believes in proper and hardcore training and follows a regular routine so that she can balance her training. Sunny Leone likes training early in the morning and later in the evening.

From push-ups to cardio, she believes that all sorts of training methods are essential for a great body, healthy life and a sexy figure as well. Sunny Leone keeps sharing her workout videos and training sessions of social media platforms which go viral on social media in no time. She is extremely dedicated when it comes to training as she knows that in order to maintain that hot and sexy figure, the former adult star and Bollywood diva needs to train the best!

Sunny Leone Diet Schedule

Bollywood glam doll Sunny Leone is very particular about her diet and always ensures that her diet includes adequate amount of proteins, carbs and vitamins and minerals. Since Sunny Leone belongs to a Punjabi family, she loves food and can’t live without having it. Talking about sunny’s whole day schedule, the actor drinks a glass of coconut water or water with a little juice of a lemon in it. Sometimes she also prefers having cinnamon with brown sugar oatmeal in the first meal of her day. She further revealed a secret that she prefers doing workout just after breakfast as she feels very energetic at that time.

Sunny Leone’s lunch includes fresh vegetables with a little bit of vinegar, salt, oil and pepper. Sometimes, she also includes juice in her meal. During dinners, she prefers having dal with chapattis and sometimes includes vegetable soup. She loves her cheat days and digs into it whenever she wishes.

Sunny Leone Figure measurements

Sunny Leone’s bikini figure is to die for! Her sexy and hot body is what makes her one of the most glamorous actresses in the world and the former porn star keeps sharing her sizzling and astonishing bikini photos in which she is seen flaunting her sexy toned legs, thin waist and the perfect curves which will blow your mind. In her item songs, we see Sunny Leone flaunting her erotic moves specially while doing belly dance and her hot body is what every girl dreams of. Sunny Leone has beautiful brown eyes, natural black hair and her curves are way too hot to handle! She is indeed one of the sexiest divas in Bollywood with a massive fan base across the globe! We get you her body and figure measurements.

Height – 5 ft 4 inches

Weight – 58 Kgs

Eyes – Brown

Figure – 38-25-36

Bra size – 34D

Waist size – 28 inches

Hip size – 36 Inches

