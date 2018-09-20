Sunny Leone is not only one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers but is also a social media sensation. Her sexy dance moves have already driven her fans crazy and now her sultry photos on photo-sharing app Instagram have set the Internet on fire!

Sunny Leone is not only one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers but is also a social media sensation. Her sexy dance moves have already driven her fans crazy and now her sultry photos on photo-sharing app Instagram have set the Internet on fire! In the latest photo, which Sunny Leone shared on her official Instagram account, Sunny Leone looks ravishing as she makes a sexy pose for the camera showing off her sexily toned legs.

Dressed in an alluring black dress with a high-slit, Sunny Leone looks tempting as she flaunts her curves and stunning legs in the picture. Sunny Leone, who made her debut in Jism 2, has been ruling hearts with her amazing dance moves and super hit item songs like Laila Main Laila, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Pink Lips, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, among others.

She also hosts reality shows such as Splitsvilla and officially entered the industry after participating in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its 5th season. Sunny Leone is one of the best and loved Bollywood dancers and has also featured in a number of Bollywood movies.

Sunny Leone’s hot and sultry photos set social media on fire and her latest photo which the former porn star shared on Instagram has garnered more than 455,000 likes already!

