Bollywood bombshell and former porn star Sunny Leone's latest photo in which the Baby Doll is seen dressed in a sexy yellow printed dress has taken social media by storm, have a look!

Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone, who is a former porn star and a stunning Bollywood item girl has been raising the hotness quotient on Instagram with her sexy, stunning and hot photos as well as videos which she has been posting on her official Instagram account. In the recent photo shared by Sunny Leone, the Baby Doll sensation is seen flaunting her sexy legs in a yellow printed dress and her cute expressions are to die for!

Her high ponytail is making her look more adorable and the pose is too killer! Sunny Leone is one of the most sensational dancers in Bollywood who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit film Jism 2 and later starred in movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, among many others.

Sunny Leone is a former adult star who made her grand entry into Bollywood after participating in the 5th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

After participating in the show, Sunny Leone garnered a lot of popularity and later bagged her first Bollywood film. Sunny Leone has also hosted television reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla.

She is also a social media sensation with a number of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook and is also one of the most searched social media personalities on Google.

Sunny Leone has also featured in many item numbers such as Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Main Laila, Choli Blockbuster, Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Paani Wala Dance, among many others. Sunny Leone is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App