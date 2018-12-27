Sunny Leone hot photos: Baby Doll Main Sone Di fame diva, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram today i.e. December 27, to share her yet another uber-hot photo in a pink and white just like a cupcake attire. The goegeous lady simply slayed her look at her sexy toned legs took all the limelight.

Sunny Leone hot photos: From Jism to Tera Intezaar, Sunny Leone’s mind-blowing journey as an actor is as amazing her songs. The gorgeous lady who made her television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is currently seen hosting the latest season of MTV’s Splitsvilla. Setting the internet on fire with her sexy photos and adorable videos, Sunny Leone hardly misses a chance surprise her huge fan following. Lately, the gorgeous lady who is a mother of 3, took to her official Instagram handle to share her gorgeous look.

In a baby pink short skirt with skirt shirt, Sunny Leone simply slayed her latest attire. Well, the beautiful surprise came today i.e. December 27, for her 17.3 million fans who jam packed the comment section of her post with love and praises. The beautiful diva who was seen shaking her legs in Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Laila Mail Laila, Pink Lips, Chaar Bottle Vodka and Paani Wala Dance, is one of the most bankable celebs of Indian cinema who is not only famous in India but is popularly known for her sassiness, worldwide.

Here’s the sneak peek to her sexy look:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set to entertain her Tamil audience by starring in a period was, Veeramadevi helmed by V.C Vadivudaiyan. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from that, Sunny Leone also appeared in her biopic titled, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

