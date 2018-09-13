Sunny Leone has moved into her new house on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sunny has shared this news to the world on her Instagram. In the video, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber looks extremely happy. Jism 2 actor's latest post has received over 1 lakh views and is breaking the internet.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunny Leone has moved into her new house in Mumbai. Sharing this in an Instagram video, in the caption Sunny Leone wrote that she didn’t know the rules or customs of Ganesh Chaturthi but she and her husband Daniel thought of celebrating the day with moving into their new house. She even wished her fans ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’ to everyone.

In the video, Sunny and Daniel can be seen beaming with joy. The much-in-love couple kissed each other and shared their happiness with the world. Sunny and Daniel kept it cool and comfortable in their choice of clothes. Sunny wore U-neck pink coloured T-shirt with matching black pants.

As soon as fans came to know about this, they bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Within one hour, this particular post received 238,532 views.

Sunny is not the only celebrity who has taken to Twitter to share her wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. Among them are action Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, Virendra Sehwag, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and many more.

May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya . Happy #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/ZU15MmgeDs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 13, 2018

A brilliant message 👌🏻 And such a spellbinding art! Lord Ganesha has truly blessed you with awe-inspiring creativity @sudarsansand #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/AaLDk5k10x — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 13, 2018

Greetings n best wishes on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May the Lord of wisdom, prosperity n happiness bless you all n obstacles in your progress are removed forever. Jai Gajanan 🙏#GanpatiBappaMorya #गणेशचतुर्थी pic.twitter.com/B38ne1pcbq — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 13, 2018

Known for his cuteness, compassion, insatiable hunger & intelligence, He is revered as the Remover of Obstacles. It's a day to boost your brain and belly both! Lets celebrate an eco friendly Ganpati this year! Wish you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/c51CzwvmBo — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) September 13, 2018

This is not the first time that Sunny has shared an Instagram video. There are several other photographs and video of Sunny that have taken the internet by storm.

On the professional front, Sunny is working on the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The show is produced by Zee 5. Not just it, she has also bagged a Tamil fantasy epic named Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone made her debut with the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 5. Later, she appeared in Jism 2. She has also been a part of Bollywood films such as Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.

