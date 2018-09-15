Sunny Leone has turned all festive celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi along with her family. The actor recently shared an adorable picture with daughter Nisha Kaur which took the Instagram by the storm that too in no time. Just a couple of hours after making her fans go into a frenzy with the cute pictures of daughter Nisha, Sunny shared a picture of her that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Like the entire country, the tinsel town is also busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. From Kapoor sisters to Bhaijaan Salman Khan, almost every B-town star has turned festive and their social media feed is a huge proof of that. Like everybody else, Sunny Leone is also busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi along with her family. The actor recently shared an adorable picture with daughter Nisha Kaur which took the Instagram by the storm that too in no time. Just a couple of hours after making her fans go into a frenzy with the cute pictures of daughter Nisha, Sunny shared a picture of her that has been doing the rounds on social media. Sunny recently took to her Instagram handle to share the magnificent photo which has garnered over 341k likes on Instagram in just three hours.

Donning a pink suit and sporting a matching dupatta, fans are just heads over heels to watch their favourite actor in the desi avatar. Even the comment section is flooded with compliments for the glamorous diva who looks classy and drop dead gorgeous in the photo. Before we just keep on admiring the beauty, take a look at the picture:

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra ace the fashion game in Switzerland

Isn’t she looking just magnificent? Well, besides Sunny entire Bollywood industry is welcoming Ganpati Bappa to their homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Recently, we saw celebrities praying and singing and dancing madly on the streets of Mumbai while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some of the pictures that have recently been doing the rounds on social media:

Also Read: Akshara Singh is looking angelic in her latest Instagram post, see photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More