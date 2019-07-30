Koka Kola movie: Former porn star Sunny Leone takes a break from dresses and bikinis to show her undying love for sarees! Check out Baby Doll's desi look from the movie sets inside.

Koka Kola movie: After starring in Arjun Patiala and grooving to foot-tapping music in Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda, Sunny Leone is back again with pictures from the sets of Koka Kola. Her upcoming film Koka Kola is a horror-comedy and will see the glam doll all decked up in desi avatar for the Prasad Tatikeni project.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sunny leone who was dressed in a saree, revealed that she is glad to take a break from western attires which she usually dons in several movies to wear sarees. Excited to be wrapped in 6-yard long saree, Sunny said its refreshing to see herself in saree as she feels so different when she looks at herself in the mirror.

The horror-comedy also features in Mandana Karimi and interestingly for which they have learned the Bhojpuri language. Furthermore, Karanjit Kaur aka Sunny Leone said that she loves a challenge and to learn Bhojpuri was definitely one. Moreover, Sunny is eagerly waiting to see if her fans love her new accent or not and hope the audience love her in this avatar. From a few more schedules to be wrapped the movie is currently being shot in Noida.

Directed by Prasad Tatikeni, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Paramdeep Sandhu, the movie will show her in de-glam look which we all have been dying to see. Recently, Dunny leone took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her in a lehenga choli which she had accompanied with minimal makeup. See photo here:

Sunny Leone started her acting career after she got approached by Mahesh Bhatt during Big Boss, she made her acting debut with Jism and moved on to item songs such as Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Laila Main Laila, Funk love and many more.

Check out some of her songs here:

