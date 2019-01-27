Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone has been killing it on photo-sharing app Instagram with her sexy and hot photos which she keeps treating her fans with! In the latest photo shared by the Ragini MMS 2 actor, Sunny Leone looks stunning in a grey jumpsuit!

Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram photo is all over the Internet after it was shared by several fan pages soon after Sunny uploaded it on her official Instagram account. In the photo, we see Sunny Leone wearing a grey jumpsuit that reads Marvel Comics. Looks like the dancing sensation of Bollywood is a big Marvel fan. Sunny Leone is a former adult star who was previously one of the most searched porn stars on Pornhub.

Sunny Leone is now one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and will also be seen in Tamil and Telugu films soon. She will be making her Tamil debut with her upcoming film Veeramadevi. Sunny Leone lately featured in her own biopic web-series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone which emerged as a big hit and now the second season of the biopic web-series is being filmed. Sunny Leone has become one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers and has appeared in many item songs such as Laila Main Laila, Paani Wala Dance, Baby Doll Main Sone Di, Pink Lips, among many others.

Sunny Leone is known for her charming looks and sexy figure and most importantly her sexy dance moves which can make anyone go crazy!

She has featured in many Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Jism 2, among many others and was recently hosting the new season of the reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone was also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

