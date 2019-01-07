Sunny Leone pictures and videos: It was a picture from her trip to Thailand taken at the Bangkok international airport. Sunny Leone looked fantabulous in an all-black attire complemented by a camouflage jacket. She was with her husband who looked dashing as ever while there were two other gentlemen as well in the picture.

Sunny Leone photos: You can't miss this snap from Bollywood stunner's day out in Thailand

Sunny Leone has a tendency to send social media into a meltdown with her sizzling hot and sometimes quite raunchy pictures, but on Sunday, the stunning Bollywood diva posted a picture on Instagram with her “security”. Accept it or not, but the ultra beautiful Canada-born Indian superstar is a global phenomenon and people recognises her everywhere, hence, she requires security whenever she steps outside. Though this time around, there were no Hulk-like bouncers around him but her husband Daniel Weber and a couple of friends.

Earlier, the Baby Doll hitmaker shared a video of her in which she could be seen applying a new range of lipstick shade. As per her image caption, she was preparing for Saturday night and she looked beautiful. Our very own Karenjit Kaur has no dearth of followers who keep complimenting her with appreciations and praises on social media.

