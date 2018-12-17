Sunny Leone Photos: Bollywood sensation and Former adult star Sunny Leone started her acting career 6 years back with Jism 2 opposite Randeep Hooda. Recently she took to her official Instagram account to share a picture from her latest Just Urbane shoot and we gotta say she looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. Take a look at her pictures inside.

Sunny Leone Photos: Bollywood diva and former adult star Karenjit Kaur Vohra popularly known by her stage name Sunny Leone or Karen Malhotra has taken the internet by storm once again with her sultry expressions and her sensuous avatar. The Bollywood bombshell started her acting career 6 years back with Mahesh Bhat’s Jism 2 in 2012 opposite Randeep Hooda. Sunny Leone in her 6-year long career has featured in many movies and item numbers such as Ragini MMS 2, Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Zaalima, Yeh Jism, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, among various others. Recently diva took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her Just Urbane magazine shoot and oh boy! she looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera.

Talking about Sunny Leone’s latest picture, the diva is donning a beautiful plunging neckline grey dress, she has paired it off with stunning blue drop earrings, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 282,081 likes and the count seems unstoppable. Posing for the cover page of the Just Urbane magazine Sunny Leone looks hot as ever. Take a look at her sexy pictures from Just Urbane magazine photoshoot here:

