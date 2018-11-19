Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Mollywood debut in Rangeela with national award-winning actors Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramodu. Ahead of the year, Sunny Leone has already signed projects among which she will also make her Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi in 2019. Her latest picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 290k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Photos inside

Bollywood diva and former adult star Sunny Leone in her 6-year long career has surely achieved a lot, from becoming India’s most googled celebrity to getting her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, she has made a mark in the industry as well as her fans hearts. Sunny Leone, who made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and won the hearts of millions of people with her mesmerizing performance has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot.

Dressed in a strapless peach gown, Sunny looks beautiful as ever. she has complemented her runaway bride look with dark red lipstick and drop earrings. she has captioned her picture When you decide to go on an impromptu run in the middle of the shoot. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 290k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Check out her picture here:

Her songs such as Laila Main Laila, Abhi Abhi Toh Mile Ho, Pyaar De, Tripy Tripy Song, among others are one of the Bollywood’s biggest hit numbers on Youtube.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Mollywood debut in Rangeela with national award-winning actors Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramodu. Ahead of the year, Sunny Leone has already signed projects among which she will also make her Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More