Sunny Leone hot photo: Sunny Leone is taking social media by storm with her latest photo. Shared by celebrity photographer, Sunny Leone looks uber-hot donning a yellow body con dress. With her sultry expressions and bold body language, Sunny is leaving no stone unturned to soar temperatures.

Sunny Leone hot photo: Former adult star and Bollywood sensation who is known for her sensuous avatar and her drop dead gorgeous looks has taken the internet by fire yet again with her latest photo. Dressed in a yellow body con dress, she has complemented her look with shimmery silver eyeshadow, kohled eyes, pink lipstick and drop earrings.

The former Bigg Boss contestant started her acting career back in 2013 with Jism 2. The movie was a silent hit at the box office and made her the Bollywood sensation she is today. She has also featured in many item songs and movies such as- Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Kabhi Jo Badal Barse, Khuda Bhai, Aaj Phir, Udi Udi Jaye, Desi Look, and many more songs.

Her picture in a short span time has garnered 420k likes and the count seems unstoppable. The internet sensation in her 6-year long career has achieved a lot, from becoming India’s most googled celebrity to getting her own wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds, she has made a mark in the industry.

On the professional front, sunny leone will be soon seen making her Mollywood debut with the national award-winning actors Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramodui in Rangeela. Ahead of the year, Sunny Leone has already signed projects among which she will also make her Tollywood debut with Veeramdevi in 2019.

