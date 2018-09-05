The heartthrob of many, actor and model Sunny Leone, who has featured on the cover page of MensXP (digital) September issue has posted her latest sensuous photos on Instagram. Giving a glimpse of her look for the MensXP lifestyle magazine, Sunny Leone has posted a photo of her wearing a sensuous hot black dress, giving major fashion goals to millions of her fans across the world.
The item number queen of the Bollywood, Sunny Leone has also posted a small video on her Instagram page, which showcases her in different avatars, as she features in the MensXP September edition. The actor-model shared the latest post with a caption reading, “Sunny Leone as real as it gets!!”
In one of her previous photos, Sunny Leone stormed the internet after she posted a photo of her which looked like she was having a royal time of her life. Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of reality show Splitsvilla.
