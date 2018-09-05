Sunny Leone is looking sensuous hot in the latest edition of lifestyle magazine MensXP. The actor-model has featured on the cover page of MensXP September issue, giving major fashion goals to all the other aspiring models out there. She has also shared a video on her Instagram, giving a sneak-peak into her photo shoot for the magazine.

The heartthrob of many, actor and model Sunny Leone, who has featured on the cover page of MensXP (digital) September issue has posted her latest sensuous photos on Instagram. Giving a glimpse of her look for the MensXP lifestyle magazine, Sunny Leone has posted a photo of her wearing a sensuous hot black dress, giving major fashion goals to millions of her fans across the world.

The item number queen of the Bollywood, Sunny Leone has also posted a small video on her Instagram page, which showcases her in different avatars, as she features in the MensXP September edition. The actor-model shared the latest post with a caption reading, “Sunny Leone as real as it gets!!”

In one of her previous photos, Sunny Leone stormed the internet after she posted a photo of her which looked like she was having a royal time of her life. Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 11th season of reality show Splitsvilla.

