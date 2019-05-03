Sunny Leone Hot Photos: Sunny Leone never fails to give her followers and fashion buffs some major fashion goals. Recently, the actor shared a new picture on Instagram and her fans agree that she did not miss a chance to awe them this time too. Sunny is quite active on social media and has around 21 million followers on her Instagram account.

Sunny Leone Hot Photos: Sunny Leone never fails to give her followers and fashion buffs some major fashion goals. Recently, the actor shared a new picture on Instagram and her fans agree that she did not miss a chance to awe them this time too. The Jism 2 actor is one among the most-followed fashionistas in the B-town and always aspires her followers with her exceptional Instagram photos.

In her latest photo on the photo-sharing platform, the actor can be seen donning a silver jacket and shorts. The diva has accessorised the look with quirky danglers. Her tresses go perfect with the look and the fact needs an admittance that her smile had made the picture priceless. Ever since she dropped the picture on social media it has created buzz on Instagram. It has already garnered around 50,000 likes while the comment section is outpouring with love and affection of her followers. Sunny is quite active on social media and has around 21 million followers on her Instagram account.

Check out the latest picture of the diva:

Apart from her saucy looks, the actor also owns a great soul, which she proved when she adopted an orphan girl as her daughter. The actor made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt erotic thriller Jism 2 opposite Randeep Hooda. The movie did not garner good reviews but the Baby Doll made everyone spellbound with her looks. The actor has done many other Bollywood movie such as Ragni MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leal and among many others. The actor was last seen in the movie One-Night Stand which was helmed by Jasmine D’Souza.

The actor has not seen at the silver screen for the past 3 years, but this year the actor will be seen in the two Bollywood movies. The actor is undoubtedly one of the prettiest ladies of the Bollywood and she leaves no stones unturned with her astonishing Instagram pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App