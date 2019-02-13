Sunny Leone Hollywood Wale Nakhre first teaser: Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Malayalam and Tollywood debut this year. A few days back she took to her Instagram account to share that she is prepping up for her latest Malayalam item number. The fans are eagerly waiting for her singles to drop in!

Sunny Leone Hollywood Wale Nakhre first teaser: Bollywood diva looks hot as ever in her latest Instagram post, check it out!

Sunny Leone Hollywood Wale Nakhre first teaser: Former adult star and Bollywood bombshell Sunny Leone is back again with another chartbuster song of this year! Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the first teaser of her upcoming song Hollywood Wak Nakhre with friend Hitendra Kapopara. The song also marks as the debut entry of singer and music composer Upesh Jangwal. The song has been shot in Greece and has been directed beautifully.

Talking about the teaser, Sunny Leone makes an entry in a pretty sky blue dress and high heels and can be seen dancing amid the background dancers in the streets of Greece. The teaser in just 15 minutes has crossed 90k plus views and the count seems unstoppable! Well i won’t spoil the teaser look for you so take a look at the viral video here:

A few days back Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to share the first poster look from the song and in a span of just 2 days, it has agreed 2 million plus likes and fans are eagerly waiting for the single to drop! On the professional front, Sunny Leone will be seen making her Malayalam and Tollywood debut this year!

