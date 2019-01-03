Sunny Leone hot photo: The Baby Doll of Bollywood Sunny Leone who is currently busy with the upcoming Hindi projects, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest sexy picture. In a confused avatar, the gorgeous lady who slays her sexy looks on MTV's popular show Splitsvilla gave a perfect mid-week surprise to her over 17.5 million followers on social media.

Sunny Leone hot photo: From being making a television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss to her biopic titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone’s mesmerising journey in the acting career is simply amazing. The gorgeous lady who is a perfect example of the famous phrase, “beauty with brains,” never disappoints her 17.5 million fans following on social media when it comes to sexy photos and adorable videos. Setting the Internet on fire with her sizzling pictures from New Year 2019 eve to the latest confusing photo, Sunny Leone simply slays whatever she does on social media.

In a yellow floral printed top with frizzy hair and subtle make-up, Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram post was all about how byte diaries. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her huge audience with the upcoming Tamil movie Veeramadevi, is also enjoying the success of her biopic which went on air in 2018 on ZEE5. Well, the perfect mid-week surprise for her millions of fanbase, garnered over 135k likes on the photo-sharing app, within hours of its upload. Take a look at the gorgeous picture of Sunny Leone:

On the work front, the Lovely Accident star was last seen in Arbaaz Khan-starrer Tera Intezaar, will next star in the Hindi remake of Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet which will also star Manish Paul.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More