Sunny Leone photos: The Baby Doll of Bollywood Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her best brother Hitendra Kapopara who also the celebrity designer. With a sweet message and a beautiful picture featuring Daniel Weber and friends, Sunny Leone's post for birthday boy garnered over 119k likes.

Sunny Leone hot photos: From being the Baby Doll of Bollywood to enacting a queen Veeramadevi, Sunny Leone has won millions of heart with her amazing performances in movies, songs and reality shows. The gorgeous lady who was recently seen in her biopic titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, is currently gearing up to star in Bollywood’s famous comedy franchise, Total Dhamaal. It is reported that the star will also have a cameo role in Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon-starrer Arjun Patiala.

Talking about her craze on the Internet, the gorgeous lady who is quite active on social media, never misses a chance to bring all the attention to her looks. From her cherry look to flaunting toned legs posts, Sunny Leone is simply gorgeous and we don’t need to prove that. The stunning diva from Canada took to her official Instagram handle to wish the person behind her beautiful dresses, the celebrity designer Hitendra Kapopara. With a sweet message and a beautiful photo featuring Leone’s love Daniel Weber.

The photo which was uploaded just a few hours ago on Instagram for her 17.5 million fans, has so far garnered over 119k followers on social media. In the meanwhile, take a look at the looks styled by Hitendra for Sunny Leone:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More