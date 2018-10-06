Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is back to steal all the attention with her latest photo. Known to charm the audience with her sensational dance moves and sultry photoshoots, Sunny is looking breathtaking in her latest avatar. Dressed in a uber-cool attire, Sunny is exuding oomph as she strikes a sexy pose.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is a stunner and she knows it well. Known for her sensational dance moves and charming personality, the diva is one of the hottest and most desirable women in India. As she continues to take Bollywood by storm, Sunny leaves no stone unturned to sweep the audience off their feet with her steamy and sultry photos that manage to soar temperatures every now and then. To make the weekend even more special, Sunny shared her latest photo on her Instagram account in which she is seen giving some major fashion goals.

Contrary to her usual style, Sunny stepped out of her comfort zone and ditched her mini skirts and sensuous dress for a while to don this uber-cool attire. In the photo, Sunny can be seen donning a grey and blue t-shirt with a blue bomber jacket paired with ripped blue denims. She has styled her overall look with a classic gold watch. Keeping it natural yet glamorous, Sunny opted for subtle makeup with pink lipstick and kept her hair open.

Just after Sunny shared the photo, it managed to garner over 3 lakh likes in just few hours, which speaks volumes about her charm and massive popularity. With this, her fans and followers bombarded the comment section with positive comments appreciating her beauty and good looks.

Workwise, Sunny is back with season 2 of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with Rannvijay Singha. The diva will be soon making her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi, in which she will essay the role of a warrior princess.

Check out photos of Sunny Leone that manage to soar temperatures on social media:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More