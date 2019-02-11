One of the hottest actresses of the Bollywood industry Sunny Leone recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her upcoming song Hollywood Wak Nakhre with brother and friend Hitendra Kapopara. The song has been crooned by Upesh Jangwal, Music has been composed by Tanveer Singh Kohli and bankrolled under the banner Zee music co ltd.

Bollywood sensation and former adult star Sunny Leone who is currently making headlines recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song Hollywood Wak Nakhre with her brother and friend Hitendra Kapopara. The song has been crooned by Upesh Jangwal, Music has been composed by Tanveer Singh Kohli and bankrolled under the banner Zee music co ltd. She has captioned her picture as Hello everyone! I will be featuring in Hollywood Wak Nakhre song with Hitendra Kapopara. The song was shot in Greece and will be releasing worldwide on the official youtube channel on February 15, 2019.

In the poster shared by Sunny Leone, she is dressed in a purple long kurta and denim shorts. She has complemented her indo-western look with yellow shades, brown belt and yellow stole whereas Upesh Jangwal is donning a grey pantsuit. The picture in a span of just 35 minutes has crossed 50k plus likes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at their first poster look here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently prepping up for her Malayalam and Tamil debut. A few days back she took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her shooting for her Malayalam item number and her fans are eagerly waiting for the number to hit the floors!







