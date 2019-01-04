Rose to fame with her sensational dance moves and sultry persona, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is a social media sensation. Every time the diva shares her new photos or videos, it ends up taking the Internet by storm. As she takes a much-deserved break in Pattaya with her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny has shared a latest photo in which she can be seen chilling in a bathrobe.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has had a great 2018. From sizzling in hit songs, essaying her real life on-screen with her biopic web series, kickstarting her own makeup brand to having her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds museums are just some of the accomplishments under her name. As she takes a step into 2019, the diva has finally taken a short break from her busy schedule and is currently vacationing in Pattaya.

Giving her fans and followers a glimpse into her latest vacation, Sunny took to her official Instagram account a while ago to share her latest photo that is raising temperatures. In the photo shared by Sunny, she can be seen chilling in a white bathrobe as she looks over the ocean. With wet hair and no-makeup look, Sunny is looking breathtaking in the photo and is setting the Internet on fire.

As it zooms past 1 lakh likes on Instagram, Sunny Leone’s latest photo is driving fans crazy, reflecting her massive fanbase and craze among the fans. Along with Bollywood, Sunny will be soon making her Tollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s stunning photos that take social media by storm:

