Bollywood's dancing queen Sunny Leone is stealing hearts with her latest photo. Donning a green outfit with her face covered, Sunny is letting her eyes do all the talking in the photo. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Sunny hinted at a lovely accident that will be unveiled tonight at 8 pm.

Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone is a stunner and she knows it. With her hit songs like Baby doll, Laila Main Laila, Pani wala dance and many more, the diva has carved a space for herself in the hearts of the audience. As she continues to sizzle the silver screens, Sunny has built a massive fanbase on social media and keeps treating them with her sultry and sensuous photos. To raise excitement among social media users, Sunny took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago to share her latest photo.

In the photo, Sunny can be seen teasing her fans with a lovely accident that will be unveiled at 8 pm tonight. Dressed in a green outfit, the gorgeous actor has covered her face and it is only her eyes that are doing all the talking in the photo. With minimal makeup and loads of mascara, Sunny is leaving everyone breathless with her seductive photo.

Shared just a few minutes ago, the photo is on its way to break records in terms of likes as the count seems unstoppable at the moment. With this, fans and followers cannot stop showering compliments on Sunny’s gorgeous avatar in the comment section.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently garnering praises and awards for her stint in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. As she is currently seen MTV Splitsvilla, the diva is also gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi.

