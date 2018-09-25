Just an hour ago, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture and in no time it has garnered over 208,036 likes. Her fans can't stop praising her beauty in the comment section and the bombshell has given them all the necessary reasons to do so.

When it comes to rock the Internet with some saucy pictures, nobody can beat the glamorous bombshell Sunny Leone. The actor never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her temperature soaring pictures and we have seen a series of such posts substantiating the fact lately. Just an hour ago, the Karenjit Kaur actor took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture and in no time it has garnered over 208,036 likes. Her fans can't stop praising her beauty in the comment section and the bombshell has given them all the necessary reasons to do so.

Donning a white off-shoulder crop top paired with blue culottes, the unconventional beauty of the actor hits right at our hearts. The peep-toes in her feet, the shades she is sporting and the umbrella she is holding is just complimenting her entire look. Simply, the actor is looking too gorgeous in the picture and it is hard to take our eyes off her. Don’t believe us, take a look:

Isn’t she looking sensational? The actor recently garnered a number of headlines after she revealed that a guy approached her to play a part in the most sought after HBO series Games of Thrones. The actor later revealed that it was just a fake proposal as it was a spam message.

