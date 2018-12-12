Known to raise the hotness meter with her sensuous and sultry avatar, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has shared her new photo on Instagram. In the photo shared by Sunny with her social media followers, Sunny can be seen clicking a stunning mirror selfie with a thigh-high slit gown. Looking effortlessly sexy, Sunny is seen holding an award in the photo, which she was conferred for her performance in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

With her sensuous dance moves and too hot to handle persona, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has captured the hearts of millions. Whenever she makes an appearance on the big screen or posts new photos or videos on social media, she makes sure to stun everyone and this time is no different. The diva, who was recently appraised at the ITA Awards for her performance in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, took to her official Instagram account to share her look from the night.

Posing with the award, Sunny is looking super-hot in a black and white high-slit gown, which is accentuating her curves and sexy collar bones. To complete the look, Sunny is amping up her look with soft wavy hair and glowing makeup. As she gazes into the camera for a perfect selfie, Sunny is looking like an absolute star.

In just 8 hours, the photo has managed to garner 181,199 likes and the count is increasing manifolds with every passing second. The photo is also receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans and followers in the comment section, which simply reflects her massive fanbase and craze on social media.

With songs like Baby Doll, Pani Wala Dance, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy and many more, Sunny Leone has carved a space for herself in the Bollywood industry. As she garners praises for her stint in biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, she is currently seen hosting Season 11 of MTV Splitsvilla. She is also gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with Veeramadevi.

