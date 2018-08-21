Bollywood actor and former pornstar Sunny Leone is back to charm the audience with her latest photo. In the photo, Sunny can be seen looking breathtaking in a short white dress. Currently hosting Splitsvilla Season 11, the diva will soon be back with season 2 of her web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Bollywood actor and former pornstar Sunny Leone never fails to charm the audience with gorgeous looks, incredible dance moves and cute antics. Apart from effortlessly balancing between multiple projects, Sunny is quite active on social media and manages to raise the temperatures every time she posts a photo. On Tuesday, August 20, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to drop another jaw-dropping photo in which she looks vision in white. Clicked on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla 11, Sunny looks as gorgeous as ever as she strikes a pose for the camera.

In the photo, Sunny Leone can be seen wearing a breezy white halter neck short dress with black stripes and has styled the look with orange strappy heels, colourful bracelet, ethnic earrings and sunglasses. Sunny’s hair, which is tied up in a bun, is accentuating the look further and adding the extra oomph in the photo. Undoubtedly, Sunny is one of the hottest actors in the Bollywood industry and continues to rule over million hearts.

After a successful career in the porn industry, Sunny rose to fame in Bollywood after her stint in Bollywood. During her stay in Bollywood, Sunny was offered a chance to star in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jism 2 and there was no looking after that. Post Jism 2, Sunny was seen in films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Tera Intezaar and Beiimaan Love. With this, she was also seen in super-hit songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Laila, Pani Wala Dance, Piya More, Trippy Trippy.

Along with currently hosting season 11 of Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singh, Sunny Leone is making headlines with her web-series Karenjit Kaur-The Untold Story of Sunny Leone as it is all set to return on Zee 5 with season 2.

