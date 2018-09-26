Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is back to steal all the attention with her latest sizzling photos. Known to charm the fans with her sexy avatar, Sunny shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen looking ravishing in a hot pink mini skirt with a printed t-shirt. She styled her look with fishnet stockings and see-through silver heels that has everyone mesmerised.

To accentuate her look and take the hotness meter to another level, the sensuous beauty wore fishnet stockings with see-through silver heels and a classy watch. In the first photo, Sunny can be seen flaunting her long sexy legs on a black couch and is definitely leaving everyone mesmerised with her glamorous avatar. As she strikes a pose for the camera, her sexy curves are drawing a lot of compliments from her fans and followers.

In the caption, the sexy diva can be seen wishing everyone a very good morning as she heads out to promote the upcoming season of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Based on the life of the actor, the show is now streaming on Zee5. Workwise, Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Tollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi. Along with this, she is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with Rannvijay Singha.

