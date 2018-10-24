Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is leaving no stone unturned to charm the audience with her latest photo. Bringing back the 80's charm, Sunny is looking mesmerising in the photo. Donning a white top with blush pink shorts, Sunny is taking over social media and has garnered more than 3 lakh likes in less than an hour. The photo has been clicked on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11

Sunny Leone photos: When it comes to stealing hearts with her gorgeous lo0ks, there is quite no one like Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone. Be it ruling the silver screen with her sensational and sultry dance moves, making headlines with her controversial past or ruling social media with her mesmerising photos, the diva leaves no stone unturned to remain at the centre of the buzz.

As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Sunny took to her official Instagram account on October 24 and shared a mesmerising photo. Bringing back 80’s charm in the photo, Sunny is looking stunning in a white tank top and polka dot blush pink shorts. To add oomph to her look, Sunny completed the look with gold jewellery and pink sunglasses. As she strikes a sexy pose, Sunny’s body language and striking eyes are doing all the talking.

Styled by celebrity stylist Hitendra Kapopara, the photo has been clicked on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11, which is hosted by Sunny along with Rannvijay Singha. Shared just an hour ago, the photo has received more than 3 lakh likes and the count seems unstoppable. Along with this, her fans and followers have showered the comment section with compliments praising her beauty and charm.

Workwise, Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has been released on Zee5. As she gears to make her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi, she is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More