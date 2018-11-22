Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is mesmerising everyone with her latest Instagram post. The photo has crossed 100K likes in just an hour. In the photo, Sunny can be seen donning a sexy grey co-ord set that is making a style statement. In the comment section of the photo, social media users cannot stop complimenting her gorgeous looks.

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is a stunner and she knows it. Be it mesmerising the audience with her spectacular dance moves on songs like Baby Doll and Laila Mein Laila to taking social media by storm with her breathtaking photos, Sunny leaves no stone unturned to make an impression. As a pleasant surprise for everyone, Sunny took to her official Instagram account on November 22 to share her latest photo in which she is seen making an impressive style statement.

In the photo shared by Sunny, the diva can be seen donning a grey co-ord set. To pair the grey tube top and well-fitted pants, Sunny is carrying a matching overcoat that is perfectly completing the attire. Taking the fashion quotient to another heights, Sunny has paired her outfit with black pencil heels and designer earrings. Soft curly hair and minimal makeup is only adding oomph to her sexy avatar.

Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already crossed 100K likes on Instagram. With this, the social media users cannot stop complimenting her hot and sexy glamorous look in the comment section. As the photo continues to garner praises, the photo is making an impression on social media and going viral in no time, reflecting her massive fan base and undeniable charm.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently garnering praises for her stint in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. While she hosts MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with Rannvijay Singha, she is gearing up to make her debut in South Film Industry with the film Veeramadevi.

