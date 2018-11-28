Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is back to raise temperatures with her sensuous and breathtaking avatar. In the latest photo shared by Sunny on her Instagram account, the diva looks too hot to handle as she strikes a sultry pose. As she makes heads turn with her bold avatar, Sunny is making everyone go weak in the knees and taking social media by storm with her latest photo.

Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is a stunner and she knows it. Be it setting the screens on fire with her hot and sultry dance moves or too hot to handle photos, the diva knows how to woo her fans and make them weak in the knees. In a bid to take social media by storm, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago to share a photo that screams ‘Hot as hell’!

Breaking mercury with the hotness quotient riding at its peak, Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in this topless photo. With her sexy gaze, wet hair stands and bright pink lipstick, Sunny is making everyone skip a beat with her seductive and sultry avatar. As she looks right into the camera, it is difficult to take eyes off Bollywood’s baby doll in the photo.

In no time, the photo has already garnered 209,625 likes and is breaking the Internet with the photo. As the photo makes everyone stop everything and look at the photo, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with compliments praising Sunny Leone’s saucy and bold avatar and undeniable charm.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting Season 11 of MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha. As she gears to take her first step in Tollywood with her film Veeramadevi, Sunny is garnering praises for her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

