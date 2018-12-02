Sunny Leone photos: Known to raise temperatures with her hot and seductive persona, Sunny Leone is back to make fans go gaga with her latest selfie. In the photo shared by Sunny on her Instagram account, she can be seen pouting for the camera in a sexy one-shoulder pink top. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 200K likes.

Sunny Leone photos: Be it her sensuous dance moves and on-screen charm to her breathtaking photos on social media, Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone knows how to woo her fans. With more than 16 million followers on her Instagram account, the diva is also a social media sensation and keeps treating her fans and followers with her latest photos and videos that raise the temperature and this time is no different.

As a pleasant surprise, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share a glamorous selfie. Donning a blush pink one-shoulder top that is accentuating her collarbones and glowing skin, Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in the photo. To amp up her look, she has tied her hair in a tight ponytail and is sporting the look with a smoky eye makeup and pink lipstick. With sultry expressions and seductive avatar, Sunny’s latest selfie is too hot to handle!

Received over 246,630 likes, the photo is breaking the Internet and making everyone go gaga over her. In the comment section of the photo, social media users cannot resist showering compliments on Sunny Leone’s gorgeous looks and breathtaking persona. The love and appreciation received on the post reflects the diva’s undeniable charm and craze among the fans.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla 11 alongside Rannvijay Singha. As she continues to garner compliments for her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, she will be soon seen making her Tollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi in which she will essay the role of a warrior princess.

