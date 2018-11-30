Sunny Leone photos: Bollywood's baby doll Sunny Leone is back to stun the social media users with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Sunny from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla 11, the diva looks stunning as ever in a white top with a bright yellow skirt. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is all set to cross 300K on Instagram. Have a look at Sunny Leone's latest photos here-

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is an absolute stunner and there is no denying that. Be it making jaws with her sensational dance moves on songs like Laila Mein Laila, Baby Doll or Pani Wala Dance to sizzling the screens with her oh-so-sexy avatar on small screen and social media, the diva knows how to woo her fans. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photos.

Looking as bright as sunshine, Sunny Leone can be seen donning a casual avatar in the photos. Clicked on the sets of MTV Splitsvilla 11, Bollywood’s baby doll is seen donning a white top with knot detailing at the shoulder and has paired it up with a bright yellow floral skirt. To complete the look, the stunning diva is seen taking the fashion quotient a notch above with sunglasses, floral earrings, a bunch of colorful bracelets and a bright red lipstick.

In the first photo, Sunny is showing her colorful and vibrant side by posing against a bright pink background with a yellow umbrella. Needless to say, Sunny is stealing hearts as she flaunts her beautiful smile. In the follow-up photo, Sunny is amping it up with a sultry pose.

As the post gears to cross 300K likes, the photo is winning the hearts of social media users. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with their comments complimenting her stunning looks and glamorous attire.

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s stunning photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More