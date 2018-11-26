Sunny Leone photos: Known to charm the audience with her hot and seductive dance moves on hit chartbusters, Sunny Leone is creating a storm on social media with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Sunny on her Instagram account, she can be seen working out with her husband Daniel Weber at the gym. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 600K likes.

Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone is an absolute charmer. Be it setting the stage on fire with her sensuous and seductive dance moves on songs like Baby Doll, Pani Wala Dance to Laila Main Laila or stealing hearts with her mesmerising personality and undeniable charm, she rules a million hearts and has emerged as a social media sensation. Every time she shares a new photo or video, it makes the fans go gaga over her and this time is no different.

Giving Monday motivation to all her fans and followers, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she can be seen working out in the gym with her husband Daniel Weber. In the photo, while Daniel can be seen doing a plank on a yoga mat, Sunny Leone is striking a seductive and sultry pose on his back.

Donning a white tank top with blue yoga pants and hair tied in a ponytail, the diva is looking super hot in the photo. Meanwhile, Daniel is equally raising temperatures with his tattoed well-toned body. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Sunny reflected her goofy side and stated that she swears that even she worked out. Received over 648,257 likes, Sunny’s photo is a hit on social media and is setting major couple goals.

On the professional front, Sunny is being applauded for her stint in biopic web series Karejit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. As she hosts MTV Splitsvilla 11 with Rannvijay Singha, Sunny will be soon seen making her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi.

