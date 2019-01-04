With her sensational dance moves and sultry photos, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has emerged as one of the biggest newsmakers of the entertainment industry. Recently, the diva was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber at the airport by the paparazzi. In the photos and videos doing rounds on social media, the couple can be seen twinning in black.

Captured at the airport, Sunny and Daniel are seen twinning in black at the airport. For a casual chic look, Sunny opted for an all-black jumpsuit and styled the same with a belt tied on her wait, red statement bag and white booties. Complimenting her perfectly, Daniel is also dressed in black head to toe. We are loving how the duo decided to colour coordinate their outfits for their latest outing.

On the professional front, Sunny is currently garnering praises for her stint in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Along with this, she was recently seen in the music video Lovely Accident in which she flaunted her dance moves alongside comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Take a glimpse at Sunny Leone’s Instagram account here-

