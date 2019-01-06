Sunny Leone photos: Sunny Leone has a huge fan following and never leaves a chance of entertaining and giving major fashion goals to them. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a white off-shoulder top and brown skirt which is suiting her well. Sunny Leone has about 17.6 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Sunny Leone is known as the most charming actors of the film industry. The hottie leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation has about 17.6 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and masters the talent of gaining attention on social media. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, she is giving major fashion goals to her fans, wearing a white off-shoulder top with a brown short skirt. With a smart pair of sunglasses and stylish earrings, the actor is killing the Internet with her hot looks.

In a very short time span, the actor has created a devastating role in the industry. She commenced her Bollywood career with erotic thriller movie– Jism 2. Post to it, she has given major hits to the industry like– Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and many more. The diva is also working in various activist campaigns like PETA and American Cancer Society. The hottie got married to Daniel Weber in the year 2011 and since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More