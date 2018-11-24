Known to sway the audience with her sensational dance moves and stunning photos, Sunny Leone is stealing appreciation with her latest look. In the latest photo shared by Sunny on her official Instagram account, she can be seen donning a retro look. With a sexy black dress styled with a bold curly hairdo, Sunny is looking too hot to handle in the photo. Have a look at Sunny's photo here-

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is an absolute stunner and there are no two ways about it. From stealing hearts with her sensational dance moves on the big screen to reflecting her fun and vibrant personality, she has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. However, it is also her sheer charm and massive fan base that make her a social media sensation. To treat her fans, Sunny took to her official Instagram account on November 23 to share her latest photo.

Donning a retro look, Sunny look absolutely stunning in a gorgeous black dress which she has styled with black tasseled earrings. However, it is her bold curls and seductive expressions that are adding all the oomph in the photo. With a completely different avatar, Sunny is looking too hot to handle and is making the fans go weak in the knees.

And as expected, the photo has already garnered more than 200K likes and the count does not seem to stop anytime soon. Along with this, the social media users cannot stop showering praises for her sensuous and sultry avatar and undeniable charm. With 16 million followers on Instagram, Sunny takes over social media every time she uploads a new photo or video and this time is no different.

After charming the audience with her songs like Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila, Pink Lips and many more, Sunny is now gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi. While she does that, Sunny is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla 11 with Rannvijay Singha and is garnering appreciation for her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

