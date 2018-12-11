Bollywood's baby doll Sunny Leone is back to sweep the fans off their feet with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Sunny on her official Instagram account, the diva looks hot as hell in a sheer gown with a plunging neckline. Soon after she shared the photos, it is taking social media by storm in no time and making the fans go gaga over her impeccable style and stunning looks.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is a stunner and there is no doubt about it. Be it setting the stage on fire with her dance moves or taking social media by storm with her sizzling photos, she surely knows how to woo the audience. As a pleasant surprise, Sunny took to her official Instagram account a few minutes to ago to share her latest photos and,as expected, it is leaving everyone mesmerised.

Donning a stunning sheer gown with a plunging neckline, Sunny is looking absolutely breathtaking. Keeping her glamorous yet subtle, Sunny has opted for minimal accessories and a glowing makeup. As the attire accentuates Sunny’s curvaceous body, she is giving her competitors a run for their money. Looking at the photo, one can understand why the diva is considered as one of the hottest personalities of Bollywood industry.

Garnering over 50k likes in no time, the photos are receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the social m edia users.With this, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with compliments praising her stunning looks and on-screen charm. However,it is not the first time that Sunny has floored everyone with her photos.

Have a look at some of Sunny Leone’s ravishing photos here:

Workwise, Sunny is currently seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla 11 with Rannvijay Singha. As she garners praises for her stint in biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, the diva is gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with Veeramadevi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More