Sunny Leone is all set to set the fire on the internet with her latest outing. The diva's latest song Lovely Accident has made its debut on YouTube today which has already garnered lots of attention. Check out the video here.

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone’s song Lovely Accident voiced by Taposh and Harjot Kaur has made its debut on the video sharing platform YouTube today, i.e. on December 17, 2018. The star took to her social media handle to officially announce the release of her song’s teaser, however, the full song has been out. All the Sunny Leone fans must be ready to lose their hearts to this beautiful diva, as her song is set to steal your hearts.

Sunny Leone has millions of fans following her on social media whose sultry and sensuous photos have managed to captivate anyone who takes a glance at the beautiful actress.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More