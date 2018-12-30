As the year 2018 comes to end, Bollywood's dancing diva Sunny Leone has begun her countdown for the new year with a fun dance video. In the latest video shared by Sunny on her official Instagram account, she can be seen dancing in a one-shoulder red dress. Shared just an hour ago, the video is making fans go gaga over her stunning looks and garnering endless views. Have a look at the video here-

One of the most stunning ladies in India, Sunny Leone is an Internet sensation and leaves no stone unturned to make fans go gaga over her. Be it the silver screen or social media, Sunny knows how to capture the hearts of the audience. To raise the temperatures this festive season and end the year on a high note, Sunny took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago to share her latest video.

Unleashing the quirky side to her personality, Sunny Leone can be seen flaunting her fun dance moves in the video. Raising the hotness quotient in a red dress, Sunny is nailing the glamorous look with absolute perfection. To style her one-shoulder red dress, Sunny has tied her hair in a tight ponytail and completed her look with a statement earrings, black heels and bright red lipstick. Garnering over 148,562 views, the video is a hit among the fans who cannot stop showering praises on the diva in the comment section.

2018 has been a great year for Sunny Leone on the professional front. As she continues to be praised for her performance in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, she also hosted season 11 of MTV Splitsvilla.

