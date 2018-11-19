Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is back to steal hearts with her latest Instagram post. In the video shared by Sunny, she can be seen making the fans go gaga over her with her sexy hair flip. Shared just a few hours ago, the video is taking social media storm and has already garnered more than 175K views. Have a look at Bollywood diva's sexy hair flip here-

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is a stunner and she knows it. From charming the audience with her sensational dance moves on songs like Babydoll, Laila Main Laila and Pani wala dance to melting hearts with her latest photos or videos, Sunny is also a social media sensation. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account on November 19 to share a slow-motion video.

Donning a blue one-shoulder dress, Sunny Leone looks stunning. To amp up the fashion quotient, Sunny has completed her look with minimalistic golden jewelry. In the slow motion video, the diva can be seen stealing hearts with a hair flip, that is beautifully flaunting her luscious hair. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Sunny admitted that on some days her hair is that amazing.

Interestingly, shared just 2 hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 175K likes. Needless to say, the number of views reflect the craze and charm of Sunny Leone. In the comment section of the video, fans cannot stop showering compliments on her breathtaking looks and mesmerising persona.

On the work front, Sunny is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 with Rannvijay Singha. As she gears to make her Tollywood debut with the film Veeramadevi, Season 2 of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone has released on Zee5.

Have a look at Sunny Leone’s too hot to handle photos:

