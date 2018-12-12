Sunny Leone videos: Known for her sensuous and sultry dance moves, Sunny had paved her way into the hearts of fans with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 5. However, there is one video that remains one of the most watched videos of Bigg Boss and that is of Sunny Leone's pole dance. In the video that remains an all-time hit, Sunny can be seen pole dancing in front of rest of the contestants in a white tank top and denim shorts.

Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone is a stunner and there are doubts about it. Ever since she has arrived in India, Sunny has time and again managed to garner attention with her hot and seductive dance moves. With songs like Baby Doll, Laila Mein Laila, Pink Lips and many more, the stunning lady has proved that she is one of the best dancers in the country. However, even before the diva ventured into Bollywood, she gave a glimpse of her hotness quotient and undeniable charm in the Bigg Boss Season 5.

In one of the videos from the Bigg Boss house surfacing on YouTube, Sunny can be seen pole dancing in front of all the housemates that seen comfortably sitting on sofas. Dancing in the middle of the drawing room, Sunny is seen donning a white tank top, denim shorts and black boots.

As she dances on the song Ye Mera Deewanapan Hai, the diva is sporting a fringe haircut and looks too hot to handle. The video is not just a visual treat for all the fans of Sunny Leone but also those who have been watching Bigg Boss since a long time. Garnering over 2M views, the video is an all-time hit and continues to go viral time and again. Known as one of the hottest personalities of Bollywood industry, the diva keeps treating her fans with hot and sultry photos.



On the professional front, Sunny is garnering praises for her stint in biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. With this, she is also gearing up to make her Kollywood debut with Veeramadevi.

