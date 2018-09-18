Sunny Leone latest hot Video: Known for her sensational looks and sizzling dance moves, Bollywood actor and Former pornstar Sunny Leone is stealing all the limelight and compliments in her latest too-hot-to-handle viral video. In the video, Sunny looks breathtaking in a floral dress as she strikes a pose with a bright sunflower. With her mesmerising expressions, Sunny is making it difficult for everyone to take their eyes off her in this latest video.

Sunny Leone latest hot video: When it comes to ruling hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and star persona, who can do it better than Sunny Leone. Right from the diva made her entry in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss in Season 5, she has managed to remain the centre of attraction. Be it her breathtaking dance moves on songs like Pink Lips, Baby Doll to Pani Wala Dance to raising temperatures with her hot photoshoots, Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most sensational personalities in India.

As the diva hosts the current season of MTV Splitsvilla 11, she is leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. In one of the promos that have gone viral on social media, looks absolutely breathtaking in a stunning floral dress. As the video starts, the diva makes it difficult to take eyes off as she poses with a bright sunflower.

With this, the video gives an insight into interesting tasks, budding romance and nasty fights of Splitsilla. However, looking at the video, one can gauge that the star of the video is none other than Sunny Leone.

Workwise, Sunny is all set to make her Tamil debut with the film Veeramadevi. As she currently hosts Splitsvilla with her co-host Rannvijay Singha, the diva is all set to release Season 2 of her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The diva has also ventured into the world of makeup with her brand Starstruck.

Check out of some of Sunny Leone’s sensational photos that take the social media with a storm:

