Sunny Leone songs: Sunny Leone is one the most followed trendsetter of the film Industry. The diva leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her recent hot updates. The hottie has played multiple mainstream roles in various shows, events and television series. She made her Bollywood debut with the erotic thriller movie Jism 2 in the year 2012 and the continued to give a series of hit films like Ragini MMS 2, One Night Stand and many more.
The diva leaves no chance of gaining attention on social media and keep updating her fans with her professional and personal front. The Internet sensation has about 17.4 million followers on Instagram and has given major hit songs to the Industry like–
Laila Main Laila
Laila Main Laila is one of the most top rated songs from the movie–Raees which has garnered more than 25 million views on YouTube.
Kabhi Jo Badal Barse
Kabhi Jo Badal Barse is also one of the hit songs of Sunny Leone which is also her fans favourite and has garnered 13 million followers on YouTube.
Baby Doll
Baby Doll song has garnered over 120 million views on YouTube and is from the movie– Ragini MMS 2.
Chaar Botal Vodka
Chaar Botal Vodka is also among the top rated songs of Sunny leone, which is sang by Honey Singh. The Video has garnered more than 78 million views on YouTube.
Ishq Da Sutta
Ishq Da Sutta is also one of the famous songs on YouTube which has garnered over 23 million followers. The song is from the movie–One Night Stand.
