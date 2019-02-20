Sunny Leone in blue dress: Bollywood dancing star and item girl Sunny Leone's latest photo in a blue dress has taken social media by storm! Sunny Leone is looking too hot to handle in the photo and fans are loving her sexy avatar, have a look!

Sunny Leone in blue dress: Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone has been steaming it up on social media with her sexy, sultry, sexy and hot photos which are shared by her several fan pages on social media sites such as photo-sharing app Instagram. In the new picture shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram, Sunny Leone is looking too tempting in a sexy blue dress! Her perfect hairdo and the striking hot pose is too hot to handle! Sunny Leone has been winning hearts with her amazing dance numbers in Bollywood films for the past several years and her photos and videos on social media take the Internet by storm as they are way too sexy and hot!

Sunny Leone is one of the most searched Bollywood celebrity on Google and social media sites and has a huge and loyal fan base across the globe! She is an Internet sensation who has a massive fan base of millions of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Sunny Leone has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, Tera Intezaar, One Night Stand, among many others and will be soon venturing into Tamil films with her upcoming Tamil film Veeramahadevi which will be released this year! Sunny Leone has also hosted and judged several reality television shows such as MTV Splitsvilla.

